Pacific trade deal weakened by Fiji, PNG, Vanuatu withdrawl

" Vanuatu's decision to join Fiji and Papua New Guinea to boycott the signing tomorrow of the PACER-Plus trade deal between Australia, New Zealand and now only 11 Pacific island countries shows there are serious weaknesses in the agreement because the three largest Pacific island economies are saying there are no benefits for them," Dr Patricia Ranald, Convener of the Australian Fair Trade in Investment Network, said today. Dr Ranald said that the text was released only two weeks ago.

