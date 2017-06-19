Pacific islands trade deal seems set to fail without PNG & Fiji
THE Australia and New Zealand-driven free-trade deal with Pacific countries, Pacer-Plus, appears to be set to fail. Vanuatu last week joined two of the region's other major economies, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in pulling out of it.
