Pacific islands trade deal seems set to fail without PNG & Fiji

THE Australia and New Zealand-driven free-trade deal with Pacific countries, Pacer-Plus, appears to be set to fail. Vanuatu last week joined two of the region's other major economies, Papua New Guinea and Fiji, in pulling out of it.

Chicago, IL

