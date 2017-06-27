Over 150 arrested for illegally dumping garbage
June 29, Colombo: Sri Lanka Police and Army in a joint operation conducted in the Western Province have arrested 154 people who had dumped garbage haphazardly. During multiple raids, 35 persons from Nugegoda, 25 from the Gampaha area and 27 persons from the Kelaniya area were apprehended for indiscriminately dumping garbage.
