NZSA New President of Honour: Bernard Brown
Bernard Brown was appointed President of Honour 2017 - 2018 by the New Zealand Society of Authors AGM Saturday on May 27. This position is awarded to a writer in recognition of their services to the literary community and Bernard Brown has been an active and vibrant member of the Society for 46 years. He joined PEN in 1971 as Branch secretary/treasurer .
