Nursing Faculty to be established at Jayewardenepura University of Sri Lanka
June 11, Colombo: A Nursing Faculty affiliated with the Sri Jayewardenepura University will be established at a cost of 200 million rupees, Minister of Health Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajith Senaratne has said. Minister Senaratne said the foundation stone will be laid for the new faculty at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital premises next month.
