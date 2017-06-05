Nursing Faculty to be established at ...

Nursing Faculty to be established at Jayewardenepura University of Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 11, Colombo: A Nursing Faculty affiliated with the Sri Jayewardenepura University will be established at a cost of 200 million rupees, Minister of Health Nutrition, and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajith Senaratne has said. Minister Senaratne said the foundation stone will be laid for the new faculty at the Sri Jayewardenepura Hospital premises next month.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. North Korea
  4. Climate Change
  5. Kentucky Derby
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,376 • Total comments across all topics: 281,673,046

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC