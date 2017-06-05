No shortage of Dengue medicine, Health Minister assures, stock to arrive on Tuesday
June 06, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health Dr. Rajitha Senaratne assured that there is no shortage of the medicine needed for dengue patients. The Minister said the accusation by the Government Medical Officers Association that the medicine, Dextran 40 is not available in government hospitals is false.
