Moderate Earthquake Hits Bismarck Sea, PNG

4 hrs ago Read more: Malaysian National News Agency

KUALA LUMPUR, June 7 -- A moderate earthquake measuring 5.3 on the Richter scale occurred in Bismarck Sea, 235 km southwest of Kavieng, Papua New Guinea, at 7.54 am today. The Malaysian Meteorological Department, in a statement, here said the location of the quake was 3,474 km southeast of Semporna, Sabah.

Chicago, IL

