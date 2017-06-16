Missing Bowral woman identified in CC...

Missing Bowral woman identified in CCTV footage prior to disappearance

Police have released CCTV footage of missing Bowral woman Kathleen Lidden in a bottle shop shortly before she went missing on Tuesday. The surveillance vision shows the 52-year-old buying alcohol around lunchtime at a Mittagong store on Pioneer Street, in the Southern Highlands of New South Wales.

Chicago, IL

