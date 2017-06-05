Mine 'fine' for tourism

Mine 'fine' for tourism

Next Story Prev Story
14 min ago Read more: Illawarra Mercury

Tourism no worry: Hume Coal project leader Greig Duncan, pictured in a previous job at the Austar Coal mine near Cessnock. A proposal for an underground coal mine in the picturesque Southern Highlands town of Sutton Forest won't harm the region's tourism industry, the company behind the mine plan has claimed.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Illawarra Mercury.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. North Korea
  3. Climate Change
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,348 • Total comments across all topics: 281,665,335

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC