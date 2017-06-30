Media Council tests impact of PNG Cybercrime Act on free speech

THE Media Council of Papua New Guinea is seeking legal opinion on the effects of the government's Cybercrime Act on press freedom, freedom of expression and public access to state information. "The council agreed that legal opinion should be sought on the impact that the August 2016 legislation will have on the ability of ordinary Papua New Guineans to express themselves through various communication platforms and whether the law hinders the ability of the PNG media to report with fear or favour," the Council said in a statement.

