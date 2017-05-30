Maggie shares learning in Vietnam

DENIS PETERS I ONCE chatted to a young Australian Catholic priest who had been appointed to provide pastoral care to a remote community of central Papua New Guinea, and he was a little anxious about what was ahead. Two years later I caught up with him on his first leave away from the area and he told me his job had also come to involve mowing and grading the local airstrip, maintaining the only tractor in the area for the job, providing health care and even helping deliver babies.

