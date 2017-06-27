Losing our religion in the Shoalhaven
Census results have revealed that many people in the Shoalhaven and Southern Highlands have turned their backs on religion in recent years. A local pastor said the results demonstrate that many local people no longer trust the church after the Royal Commission into sexual abuse.
