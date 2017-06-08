Legal action launched against disband...

Legal action launched against disbanded PNG anti-corruption body

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Papua New Guinea's Police Commissioner has launched legal action against the country's anti-corruption body Task Force Sweep even though it was disbanded three years ago. Commissioner Gari Baki has applied to the National Court for a judicial review of the PNG government's move to establish Task Force Sweep back in 2011 without it being accountable to his office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,496 • Total comments across all topics: 281,603,887

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC