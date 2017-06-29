Las Vegas' economy is back, and that'...

Las Vegas' economy is back, and that's good news for city's private golf communities

Ten miles west of Las Vegas, on an unpaved home lot just off one of the fairways of a Tom Fazio-designed course that will open this month, a visitor can't help but admire the sweeping view of The Strip and wonder what it must look like when it's all lit up at night. Nearby, there's the future site a 130,000-square-foot clubhouse - it will include 21 condo units - and all around are signs of a bustling, 555-acre construction site, though no homes have yet been built.

