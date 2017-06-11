Is PNG about to have its first leader...

Is PNG about to have its first leaders' election debate?

IT HAS been a long time coming, but it seems that Papua New Guinea may soon see a pre-election face-off between a prime minister and an opposition leader. While Media Council of PNG boss Alex Rheeney says no date has been set, prime minister Peter O'Neill has accepted an invitation to debate opposition leader Don Polye, who will also be representing other political parties campaigning against O'Neill's People's National Congress.

