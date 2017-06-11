Is PNG about to have its first leaders' election debate?
IT HAS been a long time coming, but it seems that Papua New Guinea may soon see a pre-election face-off between a prime minister and an opposition leader. While Media Council of PNG boss Alex Rheeney says no date has been set, prime minister Peter O'Neill has accepted an invitation to debate opposition leader Don Polye, who will also be representing other political parties campaigning against O'Neill's People's National Congress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna...
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC