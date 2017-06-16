Interview: Anti-venom for taipan snak...

Interview: Anti-venom for taipan snakebites developed by Aussie...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

An Australian-led research project has developed an anti-venom for taipan snakebites that could save 1, 000 lives a year, especially in developing countries such as Papua New Guinea . Melbourne University academic Dr David Williams, head of The Global Snakebite Initiative and leader of the Australian Venom Research Unit's snakebite project in PNG, said the breakthrough was a "massive step in the right direction."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Health Care
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Syria
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,468 • Total comments across all topics: 281,796,748

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC