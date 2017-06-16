Interview: Anti-venom for taipan snakebites developed by Aussie...
An Australian-led research project has developed an anti-venom for taipan snakebites that could save 1, 000 lives a year, especially in developing countries such as Papua New Guinea . Melbourne University academic Dr David Williams, head of The Global Snakebite Initiative and leader of the Australian Venom Research Unit's snakebite project in PNG, said the breakthrough was a "massive step in the right direction."
