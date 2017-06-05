International environment group issues warning for the Caribbean

GLAND, Switzerland, CMC - The International Union for Conservation of Nature says overfishing and the degradation of coral reefs across the Caribbean and Pacific islands are pushing many fish, including food sources like tunas and groupers, towards extinction. In a new report, the IUCN, created in 1948 and regarded as the world's largest and most diverse environmental network, said the conservation status of marine bony shorefishes of the Greater Caribbean Red List report includes assessments of 1,360 marine bony shorefishes - a group that includes most fish species found near the shore - across 38 Caribbean countries and territories.

