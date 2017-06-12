INS Sahyadri on overseas deployment to Papua New Guinea

New Delhi , June 12 : In pursuance of India's Act East policy, Indian Naval Ship Sahyadri is on an overseas deployment to the South East Asia and Southern Indian Ocean. The ship would be on a port visit to Moresby from June 12 to 15. The visit of the Indian Naval Ships seeks to underscore India's peaceful presence and solidarity with friendly and harmonious countries towards ensuring good order in the maritime domain and to strengthen existing bonds between Papua New Guinea and India.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.