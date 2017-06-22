Iconic New Zealand Christmas tree has...

Iconic New Zealand Christmas tree has Australian roots

The iconic New Zealand Christmas tree is known for its bright red flowers and ability to grow among rocky outcroppings along ridges and cliffs. Newly discovered fossils suggest the evolutionary origins of the tree and its relatives lie in Australia.

