'Hypocrisy': Juffa blasts deportation of NZ missionary

ORO Governor Gary Juffa has condemned the Papua New Guinea government for "hypocrisy" and "double standards" over the controversial deportation of New Zealand Catholic missionary Douglas Tennent. However, Juffa, who has been vocal about foreign investors in the country during the election campaign, said the move by the Immigration Office to deport Tennent was illegal and not in the best interests of Papua New Guineans who were being marginalised on their own land by big foreign companies.

Chicago, IL

