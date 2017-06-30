Hume Coal Project: water remains the ...

Hume Coal Project: water remains the main concern

2 hrs ago

It wasn't as fiery as expected but there was still plenty of feeling at a public meeting on mining recently. Hume Coal project director Greig Duncan assured those concerned the Planning Assessment Commission would put in place strict conditions if the mine was approved - including continual monitoring, some of which would be available online.

Chicago, IL

