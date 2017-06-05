Health Minister instructs to open new hospital buildings to provide services to public

June 07, Colombo: Sri Lanka's Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Dr. Rajith Senaratne today instructed the relevant authorities to take steps to immediately open the new buildings constructed at Nuwara Eliya and Hambantota hospitals to provide services to the public. The construction work of the two hospitals commenced in 2012 with the funding from the Government of the Netherlands has been completed now.

