Government could pay compensation to almost 2,000 Manus detainees
Almost 2,000 men detained by the Federal Government on Manus Island may receive compensation for mistreatment, in what legal experts say would be the largest human rights settlement in Australian legal history. The class action against the Immigration Department is scheduled to commence in the Victorian Supreme Court tomorrow but it is predicted to settle, rather than proceed to a six-month trial.
