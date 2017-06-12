FNRL launches event loso
The Vodafone Fiji Bati will play Australia and Papua New Guinea in the lead up to the 2017 Rugby League World Cup in Australia later this year. Ministry of Youth and Sports permanent secretary Alison Burchell unveiled the logo with FNRL chairman Filimoni Vosarogo.
