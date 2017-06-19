First-of-its kind UOW centre to shed ...

First-of-its kind UOW centre to shed light on our history

On Thursday an international research team headquartered at the University of Wollongong begins a seven-year, $45.7 million quest to shed light on Australia's iconic biodiversity and Indigenous heritage. TEAM: The CABAH team includes Thomas Sutikna, Tim Cohen, Richard Roberts, Zenobia Jacobs and Nathan Jankowski.

Chicago, IL

