'Faceless' Fish Seen for First Time in Over a Century

Scientists in Australia studying never-before-explored parts of the ocean discovered a fish that appears faceless-a species that was only seen once before, over a century ago. The fish, which was first found off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1873, was spotted a second time during the scientists' expedition near Australia's eastern seaboard, 2.5 miles below the ocean surface.

