Exclusive - U.S. nears decisions on resettlement of Australian-held refugees

The United States will tell dozens of refugees held in an Australian-run offshore detention centre whether they will be offered resettlement in America within six weeks, two detainees told Reuters on Friday. The deadline marks the first concrete timetable for a U.S.-Australia refugee swap arrangement that sparked tensions between the strong allies after President Donald Trump described it as "a dumb deal" for America.

