Exclusive: Bone-Sniffing Dogs to Hunt for Amelia Earhart's Remains

In what may be the best chance yet to learn the famous aviator's fate, forensic dogs are headed to a Pacific island to search for her bones. Nearly 80 years ago, on July 2, 1937, Amelia Earhart and navigator Fred Noonan took off from Lae, New Guinea, in a Lockheed Electra 10E on one of the last legs of their around-the-world flight.

