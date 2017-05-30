EU provides 300,000 to support aid de...

EU provides 300,000 to support aid delivery to flood victims in Sri Lanka

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: Colombo Page

June 02, Colombo: The European Commission is allocating 300,000 in humanitarian funding to Sri Lanka to bring emergency assistance to communities affected by the recent floods, European Union said in a statement. "This contribution from the EU will allow our partners on the ground to provide relief to the most-impacted families.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colombo Page.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May 21 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Climate Change
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Tiger Woods
  1. Gunman
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,464 • Total comments across all topics: 281,466,557

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC