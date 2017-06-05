Envoy to China blames high PNG prices...

Envoy to China blames high PNG prices on colonial Australians

IN AN interview with China-based Global Times , Papua New Guinea's ambassador to China, Christopher Siaoa Mero, has said retail prices are high in PNG because the structure of the economy was built by colonial Australians. "I don't think that is the case," Mero said.

Chicago, IL

