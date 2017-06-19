End the scourge of so-called leaders ...

End the scourge of so-called leaders who buy people's votes

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Asopa People

IN traditional Papua New Guinean society, leadership was usually vested in a person based on trust, respect and community standing. But today individuals are able to buy their way to be leaders of their people and do not represent the true voice and concerns of the people, whether community, district or province.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Asopa People.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. China
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,468 • Total comments across all topics: 282,011,518

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC