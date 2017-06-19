End the scourge of so-called leaders who buy people's votes
IN traditional Papua New Guinean society, leadership was usually vested in a person based on trust, respect and community standing. But today individuals are able to buy their way to be leaders of their people and do not represent the true voice and concerns of the people, whether community, district or province.
