Dreaded WWII Zero fighter takes to the skies over Japan

1 hr ago

Salvaged from the Papua New Guinean jungle, a restored World War II Japanese Zero fighter has taken to the skies over the land that gave birth to the once-feared warplane. The aircraft - emblazoned with tell-tale rising sun symbols - is one of just a few airworthy Zero fighters left in the world, nearly eight decades after they struck fear into the hearts of Allied pilots.

