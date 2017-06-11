Dorothy Tekwie calls for stronger bac...

Dorothy Tekwie calls for stronger backing for women in parliament

Wednesday

PAPUA New Guinea's Greens Party president and founder of PNG Women in Politics, Dorothy Tekwie, has called on voters in this month's general election to support leaders who support women's representation in parliament. Ms Tekwie said the Equality and Participation Act had been passed in 2011 but never implemented - not even for the 2017 national general election.

Chicago, IL

