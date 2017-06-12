'Corruption beyond remedy?' Archbisho...

'Corruption beyond remedy?' Archbishop attacks deportation

AN expatriate lay missionary has had his entry permit revoked and was due to be deported from Papua New Guinea yesterday because of what the government allege is "the blatant abuse" of his visa "by engaging in sensitive landowner issues in East New Britain Province". And the Catholic Archbishop of Rabaul, Francesco Panfilo SDB , has asked if this means "the level of corruption reached by the government is beyond remedy?" Archbishop Panfilo said Douglas Tennent, a lay missionary from New Zealand and a former lecturer of law at UPNG, came to the East New Britain as a lay missionary with an entry permit as a 'special exemption/religious worker'.

