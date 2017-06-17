Controversial copper mine on Bougainville hits roadblock

The push to reopen a controversial copper mine on the island of Bougainville has suffered a setback, with opposition groups stopping the region's government from going to the mine site and signing a new agreement with landowners. The Panguna mine was abandoned by Bougainville Copper Limited in 1989 after disaffection from landowners grew into an armed uprising and a push for independence from Papua New Guinea.

