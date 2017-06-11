Colo, Richmond students prepare for K...

Colo, Richmond students prepare for Kokoda

Hawkesbury Gazette

STUDENTS from Richmond and Colo High Schools have been selected to participate in a joint overseas excursion to the Kokoda Track in Papua New Guinea, as part of their involvement in the Duke of Edinburgh program. The Duke of Edinburgh's International Award is an internationally recognised program for young people, building their skills to equip them for life and work.

Chicago, IL

