Chinese research vessel takes foreign trainees on expedition
Chinese ocean scientific research vessel Haiyang-6 set out Monday on a 240-day expedition in the Pacific Ocean, with five foreign trainees on board. The five young scientists from Burkina Faso, the Cook Islands, Ghana, Mexico and Papua New Guinea will work together with Chinese scientists and be trained on the job, said He Gaowen, chief scientist of the expedition.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Xinhuanet.
