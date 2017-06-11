C'bean fisheries threatened by overfishing, reef decline

Overfishing and the degradation of coral reefs across the Caribbean and Pacific islands are pushing many fish, including food sources like tunas and groupers, towards extinction.This is according to two regional Red List reports published on Thursday by the International Union for Conservation of Nature . Coral reefsThe Conservation status of marine bony shorefishes of the Greater Caribbean Red List report includes assessments of 1,360 marine bony shorefishes - a group that includes most fish species found near the shore across 38 Caribbean countries and territories.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jamaica Observer.