Cathy has her eye on elections
FREQUENT FLYER: Cathy McGowan and Australian Women in Agriculture member Valarie Lang were presented with carvings as gifts during her last PNG trip in February. Papua New Guinea will be encouraged to switch allegations of corruption for a focus on community when Indi MP Cathy McGowan arrives to keep an eye on the country's elections.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Border Mail.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme...
|May 21
|Fundie Fatwazz Aroma
|1
|Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T...
|Apr '17
|tomin cali
|31
|PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08)
|Feb '17
|penielulu
|63
|Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces...
|Feb '17
|tomin cali
|1
|7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|jenny49
|1
|Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|tomin cali
|1
|Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC