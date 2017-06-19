Cathy has her eye on elections

3 hrs ago Read more: Border Mail

FREQUENT FLYER: Cathy McGowan and Australian Women in Agriculture member Valarie Lang were presented with carvings as gifts during her last PNG trip in February. Papua New Guinea will be encouraged to switch allegations of corruption for a focus on community when Indi MP Cathy McGowan arrives to keep an eye on the country's elections.

