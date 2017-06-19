Catholic bishop plans legal action ov...

Catholic bishop plans legal action over Tennent deportation

THE Catholic Church in Papua New Guinea is planning legal action against the acting chief migration officer Solomon Kantha over what it says was the illegal deportation of religious layworker, Doug Tennent. Mr Tennent was working for the Archbishop of Rabaul, Francesco Panfilo , helping landowners battling a multi-national logger and palm oil company, Rimbunan Hijau.

Chicago, IL

