Cargo Ship Banned from Australian Ports

15 hrs ago

A Papua New Guinea-flagged cargo ship Kiunga Chief has been banned from entering or using Australian ports for three months after the ship was detained for a third time in less than 18 months due to the failure of its operators to safely and effectively manage the operations of the vessel. "Substandard ships will not be tolerated in Australia," said Stephen Curry, acting general manager of operations at the Australian Maritime Safety Authority .

Chicago, IL

