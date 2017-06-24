Cal's Collin Morikawa wins Northeast ...

Cal's Collin Morikawa wins Northeast Amateur

The incoming Cal junior played solid golf Saturday at the Northeast Amateur, and that was enough. Morikawa fired a closing 1-over 70 to earn a two-shot win at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I. It was an 11-under 265 for the week, as Morikawa bettered Shintaro Ban's and Theo Humphrey's 9-under 267 score.

Chicago, IL

