Cal's Collin Morikawa wins Northeast Amateur

The incoming Cal junior played solid golf Saturday at the Northeast Amateur, and that was enough. Morikawa fired a closing 1-over 70 to earn a two-shot win at Wannamoisett Country Club in Rumford, R.I. It was an 11-under 265 for the week, as Morikawa bettered Shintaro Ban's and Theo Humphrey's 9-under 267 score.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Golfweek.