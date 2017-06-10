Cabinet decides to terminate Tonga's contract to host 2019 Pacific Games

Hon. Mateni Tapueluelu, Hon. Pohiva Tu'i'onetoa, Hon. 'Akilisi Pohiva and Hon. Vuna Fa'otusia, Fa'onelua Convention Centre, 9 June 2017 The Tonga Cabinet has decided to annul the Host Contract that Tonga signed with the Pacific Games Council in 2013 and will amend the Tonga Organising Committee Act 2013 to put to parliament for repeal, the Prime Minister Hon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Matangi Tonga.