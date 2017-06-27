AYDA Celebrates 10 Years Of Nurturing Design Excellence In Asia

KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 -- Malaysias leading total coating solutions provider, Nippon Paint Malaysia Group , celebrated its 10th premier annual design competition, the Asia Young Designer Award , which has impacted more than 10,000 young and talented student designers across 15 countries in Asia. The participants were from Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, Bangladesh, Thailand, Pakistan, Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, Vietnam, China, Japan, Hong Kong, Taiwan, India and Sri Lanka.

