Australian man lost in seas off PNG

AN Australian national is among three men lost at sea and presumed dead after their fishing boat sank off the coast of Papua New Guinea. A sole survivor, in hospital recovering from hypothermia, was only rescued after frantically flagging down a search helicopter using his shirt.

