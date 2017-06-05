Australian man lost in seas off PNG
AN Australian national is among three men lost at sea and presumed dead after their fishing boat sank off the coast of Papua New Guinea. A sole survivor, in hospital recovering from hypothermia, was only rescued after frantically flagging down a search helicopter using his shirt.
Read more at The Mercury.
