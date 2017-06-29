Australia helps PNG farmers to build business nous

Papua New Guinea is renowned for its fertile soil, tropical climate and bountiful crops, but many local farmers report struggling to build profitable businesses. The challenges faced by Papuan farmers were identified by the Australian Government's Australia Awards for PNG program, which has funded a six-week agribusiness course developed by the University of New England and RuralBiz Training, for 25 agriculturalists from Papua New Guinea.

