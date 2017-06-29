Australia helps PNG farmers to build ...

Australia helps PNG farmers to build business nous

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: ABC News

Papua New Guinea is renowned for its fertile soil, tropical climate and bountiful crops, but many local farmers report struggling to build profitable businesses. The challenges faced by Papuan farmers were identified by the Australian Government's Australia Awards for PNG program, which has funded a six-week agribusiness course developed by the University of New England and RuralBiz Training, for 25 agriculturalists from Papua New Guinea.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The strange tale of the armed & police-uniforme... May '17 Fundie Fatwazz Aroma 1
News Pence embraces US-Australia partnership after T... Apr '17 tomin cali 31
News PNG school children linked to prostitution (May '08) Feb '17 penielulu 63
News Deported Iranian refugee 'in shock' as he faces... Feb '17 tomin cali 1
News 7.9 earthquake hits off Papua New Guinea; tsuna... (Dec '16) Dec '16 jenny49 1
News Australian prime minister did not tell Trump of... (Nov '16) Nov '16 tomin cali 1
News Amnesty: Aus bound refugees driven to suicide (Oct '16) Oct '16 Wildchild 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Sarah Palin
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,632 • Total comments across all topics: 282,106,643

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC