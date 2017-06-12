Aussies name Feakes
In a statement, Ms Bishop said Mr Feakes was a senior career officer with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade and was most recently High Commissioner to Kenya. "He has served overseas in Lebanon, Jordan, Afghanistan, Papua New Guinea and the United States.
