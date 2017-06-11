Antwerp Mulls China Collaboration

Tuesday Read more: Marine News

Antwerp Port Authority signed a collaboration agreement with the port of Caofeidian in China. The collaboration forms part of the "One Belt One Road" project in which China seeks to connect its main ports and industrial cities more closely with crucial trade centres elsewhere in the world including Europe.

Chicago, IL

