An important new book from a PNG renaissance man
I've written this Foreword to a new collection of Daniel Kumbon's documentary stories which is to be published later this year. It's a pioneering work for a male Papua New Guinean writers - and carries with it a great deal of power - KJ AS A journalist, Daniel Kumbon has travelled more of our world than most people but, in addition to his notebook and pen, wherever he went he also carried with him his values as a man of Enga and a compassionate human being.
