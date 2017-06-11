All's quiet but UPNG protest was not ...

All's quiet but UPNG protest was not in vain, says student

UNIVERSITY of Papua New Guinea students say their protest last year played a role in informing the public ahead of the upcoming election. It's a year since 20 students from the university's Port Moresby campus were hospitalised after police opened fire when they sought to march to parliament.

Chicago, IL

